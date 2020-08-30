Civic Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Civic has a total market capitalization of $29.47 million and $9.47 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Civic has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, GOPAX and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00143983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.81 or 0.01672572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00203872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00180206 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,584.80 or 2.78326416 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Mercatox, Huobi, Gate.io, ABCC, Poloniex, Liqui, COSS, Binance, IDEX, GOPAX, Upbit, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Vebitcoin, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

