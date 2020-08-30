Clams (CLAM) Trading 132.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded up 85% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. Clams has a total market cap of $10.48 million and $43.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clams coin can now be purchased for $2.45 or 0.00020938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Clams has traded 132.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00028990 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00029858 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00015371 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Clams Profile

Clams is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,899,977 coins and its circulating supply is 4,274,849 coins. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

