Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Clovis Oncology from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Clovis Oncology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,665 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $3,812,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,298,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 298,535 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,730,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 308.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 254,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

CLVS opened at $5.19 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $457.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $39.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

