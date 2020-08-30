CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

CLPHY stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. CLP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CLP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. As of December 31, 2018, it had equity generating capacity of 19,108 megawatts (MW) and purchasing capacity of 4,597 MW.

