CLS Investments LLC Sells 10,550 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CLS Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of CLS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,340,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.68. 4,161,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,329,095. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $177.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.