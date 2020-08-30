Colu Local Network (CLN) Market Cap Hits $2.00 Million

Colu Local Network (CURRENCY:CLN) traded up 46.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. Colu Local Network has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $176.00 worth of Colu Local Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Colu Local Network has traded up 46.7% against the US dollar. One Colu Local Network token can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00143589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.58 or 0.01670114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00203533 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00179487 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,474.58 or 2.85853183 BTC.

Colu Local Network Token Profile

Colu Local Network was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Colu Local Network’s total supply is 1,540,701,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,826,836 tokens. Colu Local Network’s official Twitter account is @ColuNetwork. The Reddit community for Colu Local Network is /r/ColuLocalNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Colu Local Network’s official website is cln.network. The official message board for Colu Local Network is medium.com/colu.

Buying and Selling Colu Local Network

Colu Local Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Liqui, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Colu Local Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Colu Local Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Colu Local Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

