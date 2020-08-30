Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 28,296 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,296 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 229.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Kellogg by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.32 per share, for a total transaction of $189,035.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,201.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $6,672,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 607,500 shares of company stock valued at $41,064,625. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

K opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

