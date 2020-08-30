Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 63,098 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 108.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,098 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,185,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,593,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709,074 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,047,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,586,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,850 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 13.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,459,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,790,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358,929 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,965,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,704 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 157.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,863,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,379,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,654,228 shares in the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. New Street Research assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

NYSE TSM opened at $80.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.50. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.