Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Allstate by 31.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,821,000 after acquiring an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Allstate by 9.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,393,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.67.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

