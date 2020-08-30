Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.63 Million Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,287,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,352,103,000 after buying an additional 491,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,575,901,000 after buying an additional 1,375,081 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,952,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,890,000 after buying an additional 1,689,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,011,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $650,473,000 after buying an additional 842,305 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Baxter International by 1,291.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,935,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $644,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

BAX opened at $86.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In other news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $6,148,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

