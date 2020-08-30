Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $8 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 36.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Nomura lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.88.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,836.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SWK opened at $165.52 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $173.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.36 and its 200 day moving average is $131.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

