Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,695,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,212 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,822,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,684 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 44.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,350 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 113.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,659,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after acquiring an additional 880,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $7,326,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,103.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $1,152,581.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,464.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,233 shares of company stock worth $22,095,424 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $94.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $97.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.31.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

