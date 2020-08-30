Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 25,904 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,904 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in JD.Com by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,338,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,309,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in JD.Com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $727,614,000 after purchasing an additional 766,111 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in JD.Com by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,396,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,051,000 after buying an additional 1,395,231 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,722,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in JD.Com by 540.0% during the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,034,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,440 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. Nomura upped their price objective on JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Macquarie raised shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JD.Com to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price target on JD.Com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on JD.Com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $79.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.Com Inc has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $81.45. The company has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average of $52.05.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

