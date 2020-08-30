Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,275 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.54% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $23,879,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,558,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,982,000 after purchasing an additional 61,628 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,390,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,270,000.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $120.00 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $143.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.64 and its 200-day moving average is $112.12.

iShares US Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

