County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ICBK shares. ValuEngine raised County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on County Bancorp from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered County Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 6th.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

In other news, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,003 shares of company stock valued at $180,060. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICBK. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in County Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in County Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

ICBK stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. County Bancorp has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $27.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $124.65 million, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.81.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million. Research analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.86%.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.