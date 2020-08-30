Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Stock Position Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.12% of Crane worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 31.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 40.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $89.54.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Crane news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $1,305,060.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,002.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Crane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

