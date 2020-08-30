Crypto Sports Price Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $367,493.14 and $817.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001155 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00482362 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00022153 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00010372 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002642 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011960 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000277 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00012781 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.