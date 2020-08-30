CWM Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 110.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 0.7% of CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Waste Management by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.01. 1,242,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.08. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.36.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

