CWM Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,406 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,339 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.6% of CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,565,420,000 after purchasing an additional 386,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Union Pacific by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,427,490,000 after buying an additional 2,783,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,354,554,000 after buying an additional 81,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,329,835,000 after buying an additional 597,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Union Pacific by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,494,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,056,964,000 after buying an additional 415,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,490. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.13. 1,848,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $195.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.22 and a 200-day moving average of $164.59.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.13.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.