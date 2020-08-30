Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $17.90 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,575 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $17,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $34,593,944.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,194,732 shares in the company, valued at $18,278,765,737.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,054,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,564. The firm has a market cap of $140.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.45 and a 200-day moving average of $150.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $170.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

