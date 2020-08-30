Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $28.54 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 87,189 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.7% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 171,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,040,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.30. 21,281,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,040,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $141.07. The company has a market capitalization of $397.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.32 and its 200-day moving average is $123.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

