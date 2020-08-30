Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 901 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $32,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.47.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,020.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,693 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,159 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.55. 1,153,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $136.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $289.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.