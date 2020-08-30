Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 44,419 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,419 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,586 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,923,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,417,000 after buying an additional 414,622 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Bank of America by 8.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,613,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,200 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,563,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Insiders acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 46,309,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,576,820. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $227.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

