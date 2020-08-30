DAPS Coin Price Tops $0.0001 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $252,570.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitmart, SWFT, Bitbox and STEX. In the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041201 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $659.04 or 0.05679403 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00035111 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00015214 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbox, SWFT, Bitmart, txbit.io and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

