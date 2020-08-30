Defis Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $65,093.00 (XGM)

Defis (CURRENCY:XGM) traded 59.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Defis has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $65,093.00 worth of Defis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Defis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Defis has traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Defis alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000069 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Defis Coin Profile

Defis (CRYPTO:XGM) is a coin. Defis’ total supply is 134,558,580 coins. Defis’ official website is defisystem.io. Defis’ official message board is medium.com/@defisystem.

Buying and Selling Defis

Defis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Defis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Defis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Defis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Defis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.