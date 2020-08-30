Digital Fantasy Sports Price Tops $0.0451 on Exchanges (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 30th. In the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges including Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.29 or 0.05655847 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00035106 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00015243 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Profile

DFS is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

