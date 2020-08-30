Dreamcoin Hits Market Cap of $13,725.09 (DRM)

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Dreamcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and YoBit. During the last week, Dreamcoin has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dreamcoin has a total market cap of $13,725.09 and approximately $18.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dreamcoin alerts:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dreamcoin

Dreamcoin is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,607,186 coins. The official website for Dreamcoin is dreamcoin.fi. Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dreamcoin Coin Trading

Dreamcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dreamcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dreamcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dreamcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dreamcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dreamcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.