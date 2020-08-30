eBoost (EBST) Price Down 2.3% This Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $160,903.16 and approximately $40.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eBoost has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00538540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010861 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000537 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002788 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun.

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

