EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) Hits Market Cap of $7.66 Million

EDC Blockchain [old] (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. EDC Blockchain [old] has a total market capitalization of $7.66 million and $386.00 worth of EDC Blockchain [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain [old] has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain [old] coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,621.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.76 or 0.02355629 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001351 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.91 or 0.00644559 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002453 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008622 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain [old] is a DPoS/LPoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2016. EDC Blockchain [old]’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain [old] is blockchain.mn. EDC Blockchain [old]’s official Twitter account is @EDCBlockchain.

EDC Blockchain [old] Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain [old] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain [old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

