Edgeless (EDG) Price Down 4.7% This Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 30th. During the last week, Edgeless has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Edgeless has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $4,749.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041201 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $659.04 or 0.05679403 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00035111 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00015214 BTC.

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io.

Edgeless can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

