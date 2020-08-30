Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Market Cap Hits $497,746.86

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Electrify.Asia token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, TDAX and DDEX. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $497,746.86 and approximately $1,473.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00148814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.92 or 0.01651427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00199116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00186387 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Token Profile

Electrify.Asia’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 tokens. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia. Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia.

Electrify.Asia Token Trading

Electrify.Asia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDAX, IDEX, DDEX, Kyber Network, TDAX, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

