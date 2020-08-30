Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) is Payden & Rygel’s 5th Largest Position

Payden & Rygel cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,900 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for about 2.4% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $38,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $147.34. 2,054,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,919.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $2,199,352.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,132,563 shares in the company, valued at $18,858,084,615.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

