Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 627,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,073 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.07% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $102,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,713,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

LLY traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $170.75. The company has a market cap of $140.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

