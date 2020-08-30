Ellaism Price Reaches $0.0073 on Exchanges (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 30th. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $141,450.32 and approximately $4,666.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ellaism has traded 98.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.93 or 0.03506799 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00056056 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

