Energycoin Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Energycoin has a total market cap of $57,326.10 and approximately $106.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010937 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

