Enigma Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.30 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Enigma token can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00006488 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Enigma has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $56.34 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00751472 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00012268 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00039255 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.89 or 0.01231423 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000109 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

