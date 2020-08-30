EnterCoin (ENTRC) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. EnterCoin has a market cap of $15,815.28 and $14.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00041593 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.38 or 0.05786214 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00035929 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014532 BTC.

EnterCoin Token Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a token. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,296,850 tokens. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin.

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

