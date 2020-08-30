Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,779 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix stock opened at $787.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $759.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $679.85. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $805.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $824.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $780.52.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.64, for a total value of $879,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,454,235.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.45, for a total transaction of $767,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,100,232.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,232,236 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

