Essentia (ESS) Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Essentia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, CoinBene and IDEX. In the last week, Essentia has traded up 104.1% against the US dollar. Essentia has a market cap of $2.82 million and $19,541.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Essentia alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041201 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.04 or 0.05679403 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00035111 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00015214 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 880,941,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one.

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinBene, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.