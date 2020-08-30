Evedo (EVED) Price Hits $0.0367 on Top Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 55.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 78.6% against the US dollar. Evedo has a total market cap of $498,522.65 and approximately $271,318.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo token can now be purchased for about $0.0367 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041201 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $659.04 or 0.05679403 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00035111 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00015214 BTC.

Evedo Token Profile

EVED is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,571,790 tokens. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken.

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

