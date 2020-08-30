Financial Contrast: Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) & Polar Wireless (NASDAQ:BCDI)

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) and Polar Wireless (OTCMKTS:BCDI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cyren and Polar Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyren 0 0 1 0 3.00 Polar Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cyren presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 167.86%. Given Cyren’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cyren is more favorable than Polar Wireless.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cyren and Polar Wireless’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyren $38.39 million 1.76 -$18.02 million N/A N/A Polar Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Polar Wireless has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cyren.

Profitability

This table compares Cyren and Polar Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyren -42.88% -75.97% -25.13% Polar Wireless N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Cyren shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.7% of Cyren shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cyren beats Polar Wireless on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyren Company Profile

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats. It also operates Cyren Threat Intelligence Services, a platform that offers cloud-based cyber threat detection APIs and SDKs to technology and security vendors. The company's threat intelligence services comprise embedded email and Web security services; Endpoint Security, which detects malware on various endpoints, including mobile devices and embedded operating system devices; and advanced threat protection services that comprise tools for combating mobile malware, ransomware, and other Web-borne threats. CYREN Ltd. sells its products through direct and indirect channels, including value added resellers and managed service providers to enterprise customers and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Commtouch Software Ltd. and changed its name to CYREN Ltd. in January 2014. CYREN Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. CYREN Ltd. is a subsidiary of WP XII Investments B.V.

Polar Wireless Company Profile

Polar Wireless Corp., a development stage company, focuses on packaging, selling, distributing, and supporting open-source network security software. It intends to provide ChainMail, a freeware document protection (encryption) application that would allow users to encrypt outgoing email messages and decrypt incoming messages; ChainMail Pro, a retail version of ChainMail; and Impasse, a network intrusion detection application, which would monitor networks and detect activity that indicates the presence of an intruder on the network. The company was formerly known as Barricode, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Wireless Corp. in June 2010. Polar Wireless Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Richmond Hill, Canada.

