First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has decreased its dividend payment by 2.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81.

About First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

