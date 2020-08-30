FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total value of $1,399,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FLT opened at $255.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.41. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded FleetCor Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen increased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.19.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.