Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,138 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Fortinet worth $40,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,184,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,131,495,000 after buying an additional 352,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,818,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,694,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,207,000 after purchasing an additional 130,623 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,694,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,460,000 after purchasing an additional 222,833 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 51.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,184,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,844,000 after purchasing an additional 399,980 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.35.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $456,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $393,271.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,681,977. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $130.74 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

