Friendz Reaches Market Capitalization of $458,022.25 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Friendz has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. One Friendz token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $458,022.25 and $99,512.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00041778 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $678.04 or 0.05791550 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00035999 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014682 BTC.

FDZ is a token. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,208,442 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Friendz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

