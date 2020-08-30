GAPS (GAP) Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 30th. In the last week, GAPS has traded down 43% against the US dollar. One GAPS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002601 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $119,950.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00067379 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,651.57 or 1.00410105 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000934 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000858 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00169866 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001162 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main.

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

