Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Gene Source Code Chain has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $12.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gene Source Code Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00041675 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006762 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.89 or 0.05780225 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00035929 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014633 BTC.

About Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) is a token. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

