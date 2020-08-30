Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 303.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,156 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Gildan Activewear worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,666,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,007,000 after acquiring an additional 43,820 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 11.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 798,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,002,000 after acquiring an additional 83,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 204.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 126,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 85,195 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth $301,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth $306,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.15.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,023.02 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.40 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

