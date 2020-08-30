GoldBlocks (GB) Hits Market Cap of $32,532.94

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. GoldBlocks has a market capitalization of $32,532.94 and approximately $23.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded up 185.3% against the US dollar. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.00754507 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00012489 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006508 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040627 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.36 or 0.01233618 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000108 BTC.

GB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2016. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldBlocks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

