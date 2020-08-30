Greenhill & Co., Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has decreased its dividend payment by 88.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of -60.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Shares of NYSE:GHL opened at $11.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.16. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.47). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 68.43%. The business had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GHL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 27,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $284,572.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 63,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $716,845.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,514.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 128,447 shares of company stock worth $1,422,814. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

